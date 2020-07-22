High Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a 15-year-old girl.

On July 21st, police say they received a report that 15-year-old Sierra Auger was missing from Gift Lake Metis Settlement. Authorities say she was last seen in the Gift Lake Metis Settlement/ Whitefish Lake First Nations area.

The High Prairie RCMP have been unable to locate her, are concerned for her wellbeing and would like to speak to her. Auger is described as standing 5’4″ tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3370, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.