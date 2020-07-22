While the province is making strides to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard says residents still need to work on staying safe when out and about. Her comments after the provincial government announced schools are going to reopen in a near-normal situation for the 2020-21 school year.

Allard says she attributes a great deal of the progress in developing a plan to get schools reopened to school administrations and staff.

“They’ve been very nimble to respond as needed and that’s been a huge, huge factor in our success,” she says.

She warns, however, people in the Grande Prairie area may sometimes be somewhat lax in their consideration of personal and public safety due to the low presence of the virus in the region.

“I think we’ve been blessed in the Grande Prairie area to have very low numbers and I do think that is, therefore, a risk that even for myself there will be times where I go ‘oh, right, I have to take precautions,'” she says. “You can forget for a minute because you feel safe and I would just remind people that this is a serious and very highly infectious disease and I really hope that people do think twice.”

She adds anyone acting in their own interests is acceptable until those actions potentially put someone more vulnerable at risk. Allard says, despite a lack of mandate for masks in the region, those who choose to be socially active must consider the health and well being of elderly and immunocompromised individuals.

“For me, it’s more about the risks we take for other people. If you want to do something for yourself, that’s one thing but when you, making that decision, puts other people [who] are potentially more vulnerable at risk that’s really not okay,” she says. “Particularly when you’re interacting with people who are immunocompromised or people in the senior community.”

As of July 20th, the City of Grande Prairie has nine active cases while there are 12 active in the County of Grande Prairie.