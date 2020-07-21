Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of causing strong gusts of wind, large hail and heavy rain. Thunderstorms are expected to develop through the afternoon and move eastward over the course of the evening.

The watch area extends over the City of Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Valleyview, and the MD of Greenview. Environment Canada advises being prepared for severe weather conditions, and to take cover immediately if severe weather approaches.