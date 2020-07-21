The remaining games of the 2020 Grande Prairie Slo-Pitch League season have been cancelled. In a lengthy Facebook post, the league says, after careful deliberation, it saw no other alternative.

“We made the effort to quickly restructure this season completely in proper compliance with AHS, to ensure all players’ safety during COVID, and provide as much playing time as possible for our teams,” the statement reads.

“Unfortunately, many teams and players have created situations in which these new guidelines were not possible to enforce.”

Officials add there were a number of legitimate concerns and complaints coming from our responsible players. They have extended their thanks to the teams and players that were complying with Alberta Health Services.

“Unfortunately, the players and teams that choose to ignore the rules that we are obligated to abide by put the players, teams, and reputation of the league at risk.”

Prorated refunds are in the works and team captains should be contacted in the near future. The league has declined to comment further.