A Sexsmith physiotherapist is trying to be transparent with his clients after a member of his family tested positive for COVID-19. After his wife Tanya got the positive test result on July 18th, Arlen Brown took to social media with a video explaining the situation to his clients.

“We thought it was important to ensure them what was going on, because I had to cancel my week to self-isolate, and then beyond when my life was cleared. It’s tough to call a patient who needs your services, [and] you [can] come up with lame excuses, but it’s just best to be honest with people and say this is why we’re having to cancel.”

Brown says being part of a very hands-on profession made him extra cognizant of the fear some of the clients and members of the public may have when it comes to COVID-19. Despite being closed for both the months of April and May, Brown says it’s worth protecting himself and others by closing down again.

“It reiterates the need to be aware that it is a real thing… I don’t know if our approach will change a whole lot, as we had a lot of procedures in place at the clinic, which I’m very thankful for now.”

Brown says despite his own test results coming back negative, he will also need to self isolate for at least 14 days after Tanya is cleared, with the earliest reopening date set for August 10th.