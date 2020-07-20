Both the City and County of Grande Prairie have reported new active cases of COVID-19. Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie, bringing the total to eight as of July 19th. The County of Grande Prairie has added three new cases, pushing the total to nine.

Clear Hills County has also confirmed three more cases, bringing its active total to 11. The MD of Greenview now remains with one active case, while the County of Northern Lights also remains static with two active cases.

There are no changes to the COVID-19 case numbers in the Municipal District of Fairview or Birch Hills County, which has one and two active cases respectively.

Across the province, 358 new cases were reported on Monday, with 165 reported on July 17, 106 on July 18 and 97 on July 19, for a total of 1,109 active cases now being reported across Alberta.

An additional four people are in intensive care, for a total of 17. Three more people have died from COVID-19 since Friday, with one of the deaths coming from the Calgary zone, and the other two in the Edmonton zone.

The province completed 23,530 COVID-19 tests between Friday and Sunday.