Jasper RCMP is still trying to determine what caused an Ice Explorer all-terrain vehicle to roll over at the Columbia Icefields Saturday afternoon. However, as of Monday, police say there is no evidence that a rock slide contributed to the tragic incident.

The RCMP, along with Parks Canada and Occupational Health and Safety, remain on scene as they try and remove the Ice Explorer vehicle; however, it’s expected to take several days. Authorities say the removal of the vehicle is challenging, not only due to its remote location, but as authorities must also protect the physical integrity of the vehicle which is a key to the investigation.

While the names of the deceased have not been released, mounties say the three fatalities as a result of the incident are a 24-year-old woman from Canoe Narrows, Saskatchewan, a 28-year-old woman from Edmonton, and a 58-year-old man from India.

A total of 14 others were seriously injured, though, as of Sunday night, only four were still considered to be in critical but stable condition.