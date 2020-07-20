The Grande Prairie chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (madd) have moved their crashed vehicle display to a second location. This time, sitting just off 100 ave and 120 St at the edge of the city. The idea for the campaign is to give a stark reminder to drivers not to drive impaired. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

The crashed vehicle bearing the Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s grim reminder to drivers has been moved to its second location around Grande Prairie. Positioned next to 100 Avenue and 120 Street, the aim of the location is to catch the eyes of more drivers entering the city.

The new position comes roughly a month after its initial setup near Richie Brothers Auctioneers, near Highway 43 and Range Road 51. Jodi Pearson, MADD Events Coordinator, says though the campaign kicked off to a rough start, receiving some negative response online, it’s starting to pick up steam as people become more aware of its purpose.

“We’ve had a lot of good and bad responses on social media, but as we see more and more positives, it’s great to see people are fully supporting us,” she says.

“A lot of people have said it’s great to see MADD back in the community, bringing more awareness and reminding drivers that drinking and driving is not okay.”

MADD is working in partnership with Harold’s Towing and Recovery, and the RCMP to periodically move the overturned vehicle, marked with anti-impaired driving messages and decals to different entrances around the city. The Grande Prairie chapter, according to community leader Tia Marsten, is the second in the province to parade such a display. The first was in Parkland County.

“One of the volunteers down at Parkland County chapter— they were looking to expand it into other communities, and we thought it would be a fantastic idea,” says Marsten.

The next location the vehicle will be moved to will be on Highway 43 south coming into Grande Prairie, near the local Honda dealership.