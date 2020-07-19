Efforts are underway to remove the Ice Explorer motor coach that rolled in the Columbia Icefield Saturday, killing three and injuring several others.

The RCMP says the vehicle is being removed so a mechanical inspection can be done. The cause of the rollover is not yet known.

“Our investigation into the rollover is still ongoing. We are continuing to obtain witness statements, gather information, identify the deceased, and complete next-of-kin notifications.”

The investigation also involves Parks Canada, Search and Rescue, STARS Air Ambulance, EMS, fire departments, and Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement.

Emergency responders and Parks Canada were called to the scene along Highway 93 around 1 p.m. on July 18th. There were 27 people on board the bus at the time, and the 24 survivors were taken to hospitals in Grande Prairie, Banff, Edmonton, and Banff via ground ambulances and STARS Air Ambulance.

Alberta Health Services says 14 patients were transported in critical condition, with primarily head or pelvis injuries.

Five patients were transported in serious condition with leg and/or shoulder fractures, and the other five

were transported in stable condition with minor injuries.

“Due to the extremely difficult terrain and no road access to the crash site, some patients were triaged and treated near the bus before being airlifted from the scene to waiting ambulances at a nearby staging area.”

Highway 93 is open to traffic but the public is asked to stay clear of the crash site.