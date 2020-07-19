A Grande Prairie man has been charged with the recent theft of a mobility scooter. It was reported stolen from the parking lot of Big Country and Q99 downtown on July 2nd.

Grande Prairie RCMP says the scooter has been found but it is damaged beyond repair. The owner suffers from cerebral palsy and has since received multiple offers from community members looking to help replace the mobility aid.

19-year-old Kolten Lawrence Weaver faces one count of theft of a motor vehicle and is slated to appear in court on September 16th.