Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie, bringing the total to six active as of July 16th. The County of Grande Prairie remains stable from the previous day, also maintaining six active cases.

Clear Hills County has also confirmed two more cases, bringing its active total to eight. The MD of Greenview now has one active case, and one of the cases in the County of Northern Lights has been reported recovered, leaving it with two remaining.

There are no changes to the COVID-19 case numbers in the Municipal District of Fairview, leaving it with one.

The active case previously reported in the MD of Spirit River has since been removed, bringing its total back down to zero. Birch Hills County has recorded its first cases of COVID-19, now with two active cases in the region.

Across the province, 105 new cases were reported on Friday from a total 6,479 tests completed. An additional five people are in intensive care, making 13. Two more people have died, including a woman in her 80’s from Calgary in the Father Lacombe Nursing home, and a woman in her 90’s from Edmonton at the Samaritan Southgate Care Centre.