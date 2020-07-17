Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Peace River. RCMP and EMS responded to a call of an unconscious man outside of an apartment building in the area of 101 Street and 101 Avenue Thursday night.

RCMP says staff on scene cared for the man, though he succumbed to his injuries. Alberta RCMP Major Crimes has since taken over the investigation and remain at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for July 21, in Edmonton. It is believed that the public is not at risk following the incident.

RCMP is asking anyone who may have information to contact the Peace Regional RCMP or to call Crime Stoppers, should they wish to remain anonymous.