The Apprentice Training Award is being increased from $1,000 to $1,500 with the intent of helping encourage 3,300 unemployed apprentices to continue their training opportunities. Launched in 2016, the award is designed to help apprentices manage costs such as tuition, books, fees and transportation.

Demetrios Nicolaides, minister of advanced education, says the increase is part of the provincial government’s economic recovery plan, and to provide assistance to keep apprentices on their feet.

“We’ve taken a look at some of the increases in living expenses and other class associated challenges that apprentices may be facing as a result of the pandemic,” he says.

“It’s our best estimation of the right mark that can help encourage these unemployed apprentices to get back into the classroom and continue their learning opportunities.”

Nicolaides says the award will apply to individuals currently enrolled in apprenticeship training, and based on catalogued financial information appear to be unemployed.

He adds it’s a really important initiative, and not just because of the challenges Albertans are facing today as a result of COVID-19.

“We strongly believe that apprenticeship training has every bit as much value, merit and worth as university education and we need to ensure we have the right level of support to apprentices across the province,” he adds.

“We do anticipate there will be a number of apprentices in the Grande Prairie area that will be direct beneficiaries and recipients of this, which of course will have a meaningful impact on helping to facilitate the economic recovery for the local region.”

Apprentices will have until five days prior to the end of their classes to apply for the award, which if granted, will be distributed automatically to the selected recipients.