The County of Grande Prairie has asked the province to make the proposed Highway 40X west extension a priority as one of its Economic Stimulus Projects. The overpass would connect Highway 43 to Highway 40, south of the city of Grande Prairie, completing a large segment of a ring-road around the city.

Reeve Leanne Beaupre believes the connector would reduce heavy truck traffic on local roads within both the city and county.

“It really is another component to that whole transportation logistics not only for industry and movement of traffic.”

Beaupre adds, with construction on the shovel ready Highway 40 twinning project set to begin shortly, it seemed the perfect time to add another phase into the overhaul of the regional transportation network. It is a sentiment shared by the City of Grande Prairie.

Mayor Bill Given says after getting back control of the old bypass along 108 Street, the extension of what would, in essence, be a ring road around the City of Grande Prairie could be vital for the future of transportation infrastructure.

“We are concerned about the future of that road, it does carry a lot of regional traffic, and Highway 40x would alleviate some of that traffic as vehicles from the north head south of the river to work. The ability of that kind of vehicle traffic to bypass the city would be fantastic, and the less time they have to spend on city roads, the better for city taxpayers.”

Given adds part of the project to alleviate the traffic flow issues in the city limits would be an overpass built at Highway 43 and Highway 43X west of the city limits.