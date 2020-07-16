Restrictions on a number of activities will be lifted by the provincial government on Friday. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says things like indoor exhibits, trade shows, outdoor vocal concert, wind instrument performances will be allowed.

She adds activities like the use of public outdoor whirlpools and hot tubs will be allowed to restart operations as well.

“The evidence shows us these particular activities are not adding significant levels of risk, and public health remains a top priority,” she explains.

Dr. Hinshaw adds, despite loosening more restrictions as the province continues to reopen, the need for Albertans across the province to follow health guidelines is non-negotiable. She maintains mitigating factors like social distancing aren’t always easy to do, but they remain a vitally important part of protecting people across the province.

“In taking these steps, you are protecting everyone around you, including those who are at higher risk for severe outcomes from the virus,” she says. “Remember who you are protecting, treat all those around you as if they were that person you know and love, who would be at a high risk of a severe outcome. We are each other’s best defence, so be wise, be safe, and let’s all look out for each other.”

Dr. Hinshaw adds that restrictions for visits into continuing care facilities are also being eased on July 23rd, with what she calls a “safe access” plan. The plan will allow as many as two individuals to enter a long term care facility, and there will be restricted time limits once they’re in the building.