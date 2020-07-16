The City of Grande Prairie is calling on artists to take part in a Heritage Day 2020 event. (Sam Jones, Supplied)

The City of Grande Prairie is looking for artists to showcase their talent during live art demonstrations as part of Heritage Day 2020.

They will be asked to paint live at a special two-hour event on August 3rd, after which the pieces will be displayed in the Ernie Radbourne Pavilion year-round for the public to view.

Recreation Programs Supervisor Hayley Kramps says the idea for the live art show came about after the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on some of the regular activities that would take place.

“Normally we have a petting zoo, which just isn’t possible for 2020, so we really wanted to be able to have something that would be as wonderful as our normal celebration.”

She adds that health and safety will be the city’s top priority, and they will have a one-way direction system in place so patrons can walk through and look at all the artists and the creations that they’re doing while being mindful of social distancing.

Kramps says the three themes artists will be working within are: Grande Prairie through the ages, historical buildings in the region, and the meaning of Muskoseepi. She adds that, on top of painting supplies being issued, each competing artist will also take home $100 for their efforts.

“We want to pay them because we really want to put that art on display, and we want them to know we appreciate them coming up, and appreciate what they are creating for us.”

Interested artists are asked to email the city before July 27th with their theme selection and pictures of two original art pieces. All applicants will be reviewed and selected by a panel.

The event takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. on August 3rd in Muskoseepi Park.