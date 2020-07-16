The Grande Cache Correctional Institution will once again be allowed to have visitors. The Correctional Service of Canada has released a notice stating inmate visits began to gradually resume across the country on July 9th, 2020.

The CSC says the health and safety of employees, inmates and the public remain their top priority, and a number of infection prevention measures will be in place. These will include mandatory hand washing prior to entry, a temperature check, requirement to wear a mask, and social distancing.

“We are grateful for everyone’s cooperation and efforts to prevent the spread of the virus in our institutions and look forward to carefully and gradually resuming visits, which are so important for inmates and their families.”

Shared spaces will be cleaned and disinfected before and after each visit, and the number of visitors allowed inside will be restricted. Visits will need to be booked at least 48 hours prior.