City accepting applications for downtown vibrancy grants
Businesses in downtown Grande Prairie (Kara Crest, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
Downtown Grande Prairie business owners can now apply for several grants to help increase the vibrancy of the downtown core. The Downtown Incentives Program consists of three programs: Urban Residental Development, Patio, and Demolitonal grants.
The Urban Residential Development Grant looks for developers looking to add residential and mixed-use development in the downtown area, with a maximum of $10,000 per unit for an apartment building, or $15,000 per for mixed-use building which can be used for infill development and redevelopment.
The Patio Grant allows downtown businesses to develop outdoor patio space, with as much as $5,000 up for grabs per business. The Demolition Grant offers a 50 per cent matching grant up to a maximum of $50,000 to help remove a structure within the downtown core boundaries.
In total, the city is offering up $500,000 in grant money and applications will be accepted for the remainder of the year or until funding runs out. Applications are reviewed on a first-come-first-served basis.