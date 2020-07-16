The Bear Creek Pool has reopened after nearly 6 years. (Michael Lumsden MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

The Grande Prairie Outdoor Pool is announcing additional booking times and increasing its maximum booking size. The changes will be in effect as of July 17.

The new maximum will be 35 people at any given time. On any given weekday, six 45-minute time slots are being made available. On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, this will shift to eight 60-minute time slots. The city has stated in a release, weekday bookings will be $100, and weekend bookings will cost $125.

August booking dates will become available on July 20.

The additional time slots becoming available may be scheduled as follows:

Monday to Thursday

2:00 -2:45 p.m.

3:15 -4:00 p.m.

4:30-5:15 p.m.

5:45-6:30 p.m.

7:00-7:45 p.m.

8:15-9:00 p.m.

Friday – Sunday

10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

1:00 -2:00 p.m.

2:30 -3:30 p.m.

4:00-5:00 p.m.

5:30-6:30 p.m.

7:00-8:00 p.m.

8:30-9:30 p.m.

The increase in availability comes after a review of the capacity of the facility, client behaviours and provincial guidelines after two weeks of it being open to the public.

Additional information on what to expect when visiting the pool is available on the city’s website. Bookings can be scheduled online, here.