One additional active case of COVID-19 has been recorded in the County of Grande Prairie, bringing the total to six as of July 14th. The City of Grande Prairie maintains four active cases, while the Municipal Districts of Spirit River and Fairview both still have one active case each.

Clear Hills County, the County of Northern Lights, and Big Lakes County have also each maintained their active case counts at seven, three and three, respectively.

A total of 82 additional cases have been recorded across the province in the last 24 hours, identified from 6,374 completed tests.

The active total province-wide is now 704. The number of hospitalizations has also increased by nine to 64.