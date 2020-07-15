The County of Grande Prairie will be sending a letter to the Minister of Economic Development, Trade, and Tourism to advocate the importance of the Phillip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum to the region.

Reeve Leanne Beaupre says one of the things the county prides itself on is having a diverse economy, and councillors are trying to elevate its tourism industry.

“Just the fact we have four football fields of a graveyard of dinosaur bones, and when they did a core sample, all they pulled out is bones… the museum has a uniqueness all of its own,” she says.

Beaupre says the opportunities are there internally to make the museum a destination location, and she hopes some of the currently available activities can start moving them in the right direction.

“There are real opportunities like the paleontologist for the day, going down and digging bones and helping do the research that the grad students and professors are doing. That’s a once in a lifetime [thing] that most people don’t get the opportunity to do. My grandkids play with dinosaurs and they think it’s the most wonderful thing they’ve ever had.”

Beaupre adds, in the end, the advocacy campaign is a small part of the overall push for discussions about innovative partnerships to promote northwest Alberta tourism into the future.