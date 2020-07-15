Starting Thursday, a pair of roads in the County of Grande Prairie will be temporarily closed for repairs.

Due to heavy spring flooding, a section of Township Road 711, also known as Spring Creek Road, will be closed so crews can repair the base of the road, which will be required to return it to a drivable condition when swamp mats are removed.

The work is expected to be completed within a week if the weather cooperates. Drivers in the area are being advised to use Range Road 71, Township Road 712, Range Road 73 and Township Road 710 as detours.

Also starting Thursday, Township Road 712 from Range Road 90 to Range Road 91 will be closed to change a cross culvert. The project is expected to be finished up on the same day. Drivers can detour using Range Road 90, Range Road 91, and Highway 43.