The fire advisory for the Grande Prairie Forest Area has been lifted as of Tuesday. Due to recent rainfall, Alberta Wildfire considers the area to be at a low risk of wildfire danger.

Residents are still advised to be on alert for potential wildfires on windy days. It’s noted grasses and other fine potential fuels will dry out and can ignite quickly under windy conditions. Before any controlled burns are started, people are reminded that wind conditions must be evaluated and permit conditions must be followed.

Anyone operating off-highway vehicles is recommended to use caution, clear their hotspots, and to carry a collapsible bucket and shovel. Sparks created from rocks hitting heavy machinery, dragging chains and welding activities are all considered high-risk activities