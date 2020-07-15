A former member of the Grande Prairie Storm may soon be hitting the ice on the grandest stage of them all.

23-year-old Logan Thompson, who spent part of the 2014-2015 season with the Storm, has signed a two-year entry-level contract with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights. The young netminder spent 22 games in a Storm jersey, posting a .906 save percentage and 3.08 goals against average.

Thompson also won the Western Hockey League Championship the following season with the Brandon Wheat Kings. The Calgary native spent last season with the South Carolina Stingrays in the East Coast Hockey League.