Starting this weekend, masks or face coverings will be mandatory for anyone entering the Grande Prairie Airport.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, CEO Brian Grant says the policy is being put in place to ensure the safest possible travel environment while protecting the community from potential risks of COVID-19.

Grant adds the move was made in response to steady increases in passenger traffic and changes in provincial COVID-19 recommendations.

This restriction does not apply to curbside drop off or parking, however, as passengers can still be met outside in front of the terminal building should their ride not have an appropriate face covering to access the building.

The new policy will go into effect on July 18th.