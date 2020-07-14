Both the City and County of Grande Prairie have reported new cases of COVID-19. As of July 13th, Alberta Health Services says the city now has four active cases of the virus, up one from July 12th, with the county now reporting five, up two from the day before.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, Clear Hills County gained three new active cases on Tuesday, pushing the total to seven. The Municipal District of Spirit River has also reported its first case of COVID-19.

The other regions with active cases include Big Lakes County and the County of Northern Lights with three each and the MD of Fariview with one.

Provincially, 86 new cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday, for a total of 701 active cases in Alberta. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says there have been 10 new hospitalizations also recorded.

Alberta Health completed approximately 5,800 tests on Monday, with a positive test result radio of just over 1.4 per cent.