Two people have been charged after their alleged involvement in a break and enter on a rural property near Demmitt.

Beaverlodge RCMP says it received a report of a break and enter in progress around 3 p.m. on July 7th, and when officers arrived, they found a truck near the house with a man inside, who was arrested without incident. Police say a second suspect took off into nearby tall grass, and with the help of the police dogs, were able to find, and apprehend the second man.

61-year-old Charles Guy Noel De Tilly and 44-year-old Ricky Wildon, both of Horse Lake, have been charged with break and enter to a residence with the intent to commit an indictable offence. Wilson is facing an additional charge of resisting arrest of a peace officer.

Several outstanding warrants for both men, unrelated to the break and enter, were also executed.