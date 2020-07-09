A total of 37 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Alberta Health Services on Thursday, four of which were recorded within the Peace Country.

There are currently seven active cases in Big Lakes County, up from 5, and two in Clear Hills County, up from one. One additional was also recorded within the County of Grande Prairie. Elsewhere in the Peace Country, the active case in the City of Grande Prairie is considered recovered. The County of Northern Lights maintains one active case of COVID-19 as of July 8.

Province-wide, 46 people remain in hospital and seven are in intensive care. Approximately 91 per cent of all cases in Alberta are being considered as having recovered. Three deaths were recorded as a result of the outbreak at the Misericordia hospital, all being men in their 70s, 80s, and 90s.

A total of 6,966 new tests were completed in the last 24 hours. In the AHS North Zone, 42 cases are still considered active.