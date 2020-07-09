A trio of original art pieces submitted by local young talent will soon decorate the Clairmont Adventure Park. It’s part of the County of Grande Prairie’s Art For The Park project.

Christine Rawlins, Parks and Recreation Manager, says eight submissions were received for consideration through the month of June to be displayed as part of the ongoing initiative.

“It was open to anybody; we had entrants from all age groups and that was really one of the goals too was to make it a multigenerational park; the same as the artwork submissions, we hoped to see from across a range,” she says.

Skateboarder by Cassidy Guenther Fox Mountain by Quinn Goldberg Dream View by Daelyn Biendarra

Anyone over the age of eight could submit. The winning pieces will be printed on wooden mounts which will be set up on residential fences on the east boundary of the park.

Rawlins says, alongside the incentive to see their artwork publicly displayed, anyone who submitted a piece was entered to win one of four $100 gift cards.

“We were just looking for some genuine creativity and basically seeing what sort of local young talent was within the community so we were pretty open-minded. We also wanted to choose pieces that reflected different genres as well so there’s one that’s a little bit more modern, on that’s a little bit more traditional and one that’s more conceptual as well.”

The county will be revisiting the project shortly and requesting residents to come out to help develop a fourth display that will be mounted along the fences of the Adventure Park.