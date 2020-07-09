Spectators will once again be allowed to take in live horse racing at Evergreen Park, albeit on a limited basis.

Evergreen Park General Manager Dan Gorman said prior to the move into phase two of the provincial re-opening in June that races were scheduled to take place unimpeded at JDA Raceway over the course of the summer, but with the stands empty.

He says thanks to working with both the provincial government and Alberta Health Services, they’ll now be at a capped capacity of 200 or around 5.5 per cent of maximum capacity.

Gorman adds they will be following AHS health and safety requirements to the letter, which means masks will be mandatory. He adds the layout of the JDA Raceway allows them to seamlessly transition into a social distancing gathering place.

“We do have a lot of space, so people can certainly stay apart and stay safe,” he says.

Gorman says, for the foreseeable future, the limited capacity will be the new normal, but he wants to thank everyone for their understanding and patience as they themselves get used to the COVID-19 based reality.

“All of our guests and patrons have been so good at following all the safety protocols, [and] because of it, I think Alberta Health Services is able to start to allow some of these outdoor activities, [and] we are looking forward to a great weekend.”

Of the 15 race dates set to take place over the course of the summer, the majority will take place on Saturdays and Sundays. The first will run this Saturday, with the season concluding on August 23rd.