COVID-19 cases in the Municipal District of Smoky River as of July 7, 2020 (Alberta.ca)

There are no longer any active cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Municipal District of Smoky River. As of July 7th, Alberta Health Services data shows 62 recovered cases and 10 deaths.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, there remains one active case each in the City of Grande Prairie, Clear Hills County, and the County of Northern Lights, with five in Big Lakes County.

46 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across Alberta over the last 24 hours. In the AHS North zone, there are 45 active cases and two hospitalizations.

Early Wednesday, Alberta Health Services announced that the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton is under a full facility outbreak due to ongoing transmission of COVID-19. All services will remain temporarily closed to incoming patients until a later date.

Alberta has officially passed the half-million mark in testing with 500,203 tests since March.