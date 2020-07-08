The Reverend Forbes Homestead and Pioneer Hospital has officially reopened for the summer season. The City of Grande Prairie says that new health measures are in place, including hand sanitizer, increased sanitizing of high contact areas, physical distancing, and limited capacity.

The location will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. until September 5th.

The Reverend Forbes Homestead and Pioneer Hospital is the oldest log home in Grande Prairie, as well as the first hospital in the city. Now a Provincial Historic Resource Site, the house and hospital were fully restored and opened to the public in 2010.