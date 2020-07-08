The new Wembley family doctors office will be built next to the pharmacy (Emma Mason, supplied)

The County of Grande Prairie has handed out a $10,000 grant to the new physician in the Town of Wembley as part of its Recruitment and Retention Incentive Policy.

The policy works in conjunction with the South Peace Physician Attraction and Retention Committee, which launched in 2014 in an effort to relocate more doctors to rural areas in the county.

County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre says she is happy to hear of Dr. Angela Luckham moving to Wembley. She argues this is the latest example of the process working long term.

“It’s receiving a lot of attention, lots of hits on the website, and a lot of people looking at the area for that reason. I think it’s been very successful and it’s great to see Dr. Luckham relocate to the Town of Wembley; it’s really going to serve a need in that community.”

Dr. Angela Luckham, who left her practice in Hay River, Northwest Territories, is expected to open her new Wembley clinic sometime this summer.

It’s the second time in just under a year in which the South Peace Physician Attraction and Retention Committee has been highlighted in a significant way. In September 2019, when a handful of second-year medical students travelled to the Peace Country for a month of hands-on training.

Beaupre adds that grant is available for any physician who applies after moving to the area for work.