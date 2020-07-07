Town of Beaverlodge council has accepted the resignation of Chief Administrative Officer Karen Gariepy. She has been on a leave of absense since the end of February due to extenuating circumstances. Council accepted her resignation on June 22nd.

Town council offered their deepest condolences on the loss of her husband as well as their thanks for Gariepy’s contributions, hard work and dedication to the town over the duration of her service. She had been in the position since January 2019.