Residents at Hythe Pioneer Homes are being asked to isolate in their rooms after at least two residents have shown symptoms similar to those exhibited by COVID-19. In a Facebook post, officials say, while they have yet to have a positive test result, they’re taking precautions.

As of Tuesday afternoon, all group activities have been cancelled, the on-site hair salon is also closed, and residents are required to stay on the property except in the case of necessity.

MyGrandePrairieNow.com has reached out to staff for comment, but that request has not yet been returned.