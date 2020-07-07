Bookings for the outdoor pool are filling fast through Big Brothers Big Sisters Grande Prairie. The organization recently partnered with the City of Grande Prairie to provide access to the facility to children, youths, and parents, free of charge.

According to Community Mentoring Coordinator Erika Gilroy, residents and organized groups need only book their time at the facility through Big Brothers Big Sisters to benefit from the partnership.

“The city reached out and asked if we were interested in managing the bookings for non-profits and different organizations, so we are managing bookings from Monday to Thursday, 11:30 [a.m.] to 1:30 [p.m.]” says Gilroy. “We’re filling up pretty quickly but I think it’s going to be a really great thing for families in Grande Prairie.”

Coverage of program costs has been provided by the Don Gilles Legacy Fund, which provides annual funding for aquatics or senior programming. Bathing suits, towels, and treats for those using the program have also been sponsored by Hunt Group with IG Private Wealth Management.

Gilroy says through booking a timeslot to use the facility, swimmers can have parties of up to 20 people. Social distancing measures are still necessary.

Extra sanitization methods include a prescreening process before entering the pool area. All patrons must wash their hands before entering, and there is currently no access to change rooms or lockers at the facility. Patrons are encouraged to either leave their valuables at home or locked in their vehicles.