Grande Prairie International Street Performers Festival Goes Virtual!

To celebrate 20 years of laughter and joy, the Grande Prairie International Street Performers Festival is bringing back some of the world’s BEST street performers – July 17th through the 22nd!

Proudly presented by ATB, this year’s festival is FREE TO ALL as the excitement moves from the streets to streaming online in order to help keep everyone safe and healthy.

No need to worry though as the 20th Anniversary promises to be BIGGER and BETTER than EVER – With 25 All-Star Street Performers dividing into 6 teams, putting on 6 completely different shows! Featuring acts that have appeared in one or more previous Grande Prairie Festival from all over the world including – Israel, Australia, and Sweden.

Live Streaming Schedule:

Catch thrilling, silly, and sensational performances from a variety of magicians, musicians, dancers, professional circus artists, even a skilled stunt woman on the Grande Prairie Street Performers Festival website during the following days and times!

July 17: Part 1 @ 2 pm and 6:30 pm

July 17: Part 2 @ 3 pm and 7:30 pm

July 18: Part 3 @ 2 pm and 6:30 pm

July 18: Part 4 @ 3 pm and 7:30 pm

July 19: Part 5 @ 2 pm and 6:30 pm

July 19: Part 6 @ 3 pm and 7:30 pm

July 20, 21, and 22: All 6 parts available for streaming on demand

All the Details!

Don’t miss the 20th Anniversary of the Grande Prairie International Street Performers Festival taking place July 17th through the 22nd… proudly presented for the 20th consecutive year by ATB!

For more info, including performer bios AND party snack packs available for a fee from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory – go online to www.gpstreetfest.com.

Or like and follow Grande Prairie International Street Performers Festival Association on Facebook!

Website: www.gpstreetfest.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Grande-Prairie-International-Street-Performers-Festival-Association