One person has been charged after Peace Regional RCMP searched a storage locker and allegedly found stolen goods.

Police say they were called to a disturbance around 5 p.m. on July 4th, and after they arrived at the self-storage facility, encountered a man who was renting one of the units, and was acting erratically.

Authorities say during that time, they observed stolen property items, which lead to the execution of a search warrant on the man’s locker. Several stolen industrial equipment items were recovered as a result of the search with an estimated value of approximately $30,000.

Subsequently, 36-year-old Kyle Neel is facing six charges of possession of property obtained by crime, and several counts of failing to comply.