Competition dancers from Diverse Dance Academy put on a live performance despite the rain for passing vehicles during the Reverse Parade held July 4, 2020. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

In the spirit of celebrating Canada Day, the City of Grande Prairie encouraged residents to drive along the 100 street strip and experience a “Reverse Parade.”

Instead of a traditional presentation, the city decided to host the unorthodox event, which was delayed from originally being hosted on Canada Day due to rain, as an alternative to maintain appropriate social distancing protocols.