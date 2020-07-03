Weight restriction added to Township Road 720 bridge
A weight restriction is in place for a bridge west of Beaverlodge (County of Grande Prairie)
A weight restriction is now in place for a bridge west of Beaverlodge on Township Road 720. The County of Grande Prairie says the bridge west of Secondary Highway 722 suffered damage from ice due to the spring melt.
The restriction is to 10 tonnes and signage is in place for a detour for those who need it. The County says it’s working to coordinate repairs, but there’s no timeline for them to be done.