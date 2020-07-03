Some families will be able to use the Grande Prairie Outdoor Pool for free this summer. The City of Grande Prairie and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Grande Prairie have partnered up to help out to more than 1,200 children and parents.

Big Brothers Big Sisters will be taking bookings for the outdoor pool from local non-profits, charities and community groups. They’ll be able to use the facility in time slots from Monday to Thursday between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Grande Prairie Corinne Patterson says the program is a welcome relief during difficult year… We sincerely thank the City of Grande Prairie and the Don Gillies Legacy Fund for helping to bring summertime fun and recreation to the youth in our area.”

The cost is covered by the Don Gilles Legacy Fund, which provides annual funding for aquatics or senior programming. Hunt Group with IG Private Wealth Management will also be sponsoring bathing suits, towels, and treats for those using the program.

“Council has always wanted our community to have access to great recreation amenities because of the benefits active lifestyles deliver for the individual and for our broader community,” adds Grande Prairie Mayor Bill Given. “This partnership is an important step forward in creating an opportunity for kids and families to access our new outdoor pool, without income being a limiting factor.”

Agencies who support children and families may book the facility by calling or texting Erika Gilroy at 780-882-1915 or email erika.gilroy@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.