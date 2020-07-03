Peace Regional RCMP is looking for the public’s help investigating shots fired at a home in Cadotte Lake on Woodland Cree First Nation on Canada Day.

Police received a 9-1-1 call at 9:14 a.m. on July 1st. Multiple RCMP resources responded, including RCMP Police Dog Services and the RCMP Emergency Response Team and the area was searched. People in the area were interviewed but the RCMP is still looking for more witnesses.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.