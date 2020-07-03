A Peace River man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession of stolen property as well as failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

On June 23, 2020, Peace Regional RCMP started investigating stolen property that was believed to be stored on a rural property in the County of Northern Lights. Police executed a search warrant and say they found what they were looking for.

31-year-old Daryl James Pearson of the Peace River area was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and three counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order. He was released on cash bail with conditions.

However, less than a week later, Pearson was brought back into police custody. RCMP responded a suspicious broken down vehicle in the rural Grimshaw area and reportedly found him breaching conditions of his release.

An investigation at the scene also led to the recovery of stolen property. Pearson is facing additional charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and five counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

He remains in custody with a court date set for August 6th in Peace River.