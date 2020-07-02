The Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools Education Foundation will be helping to feed families and local homeless shelters throughout the summer. It has been actively delivering frozen meals to families doorsteps since schools closed in March, and to date has delivered more than 6,500 meals to students and their families.

“As Catholics, we have a call to serve, we wanted to make sure families and those in need had meals this summer. No one should ever feel hungry especially when we can help,” says Executive Director Kari Prichard. “It’s beyond the right thing to do; it’s our calling and drive, we look forward to helping out.”

Operating primarily out of the St. John Paul II Catholic School commercial kitchen and vans, Prichard says the foundation will continue to deliver frozen breakfast and dinner meals as well as other essential products over the course of the summer.

Additionally, the foundation was called upon by the Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership team to help provide meals for local homeless shelters. Officials say they make daily visits to Rotary House, as well as weekend visits to the Parkside Inn.

During the local and provincial States of Emergency, the foundation was allotted funding from the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta, United Way, and FCSS Emergency Funding ECSF grants, totalling $162,020.

“We are proud to assist the Education Foundation and we are thankful to all the community and provincial organizations for their donations to help feed families in need,” says Superintendent Karl Germann.

Contributions to the Education Foundation’s efforts to feed local families are being accepted through an online donation form via their website.