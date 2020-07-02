Bradley Duff is in police custody in Grande Prairie after being wanted for 23 days and reportedly eluding police across multiple RCMP jurisdictions.

On July 1st at 8:30 a.m, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a break and enter to a rural business east of the city. It’s alleged the suspect was causing damage and assaulted someone before running off on foot.

Police tried to keep the suspect in the area, but he is accused of stealing a Jeep and heading towards Grande Prairie. For reasons of public safety, no pursuit was initiated.

Laters, calls came in about a Jeep being driven erratically in the city. It’s reported to have driven into a business, rammed a parked vehicle twice, and been involved in a hit and run with another vehicle before heading west towards Beaverlodge.

Beaverlodge RCMP located the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it. It was reportedly used to cause further damage in the town before heading east on Highway 43. Officers were able to deflate its tires and take the driver into custody after a short foot chase.

Duff was already wanted on several warrants stemming from incidents in multiple cities and other unrelated matters. He has since been charged with two counts of flight from police, resisting a police officer, assault, dangerous operation of a vehicle and driving while prohibited, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and one county of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Duff remains in custody with a court date set for August 5th in Grande Prairie.