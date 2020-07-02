Wednesday’s wet weather has unofficially broken two weather records in the City of Grande Prairie. According to Environment Canada, a total of 37.1 millimetres fell, far surpassing the previous July 1st rainfall and precipitation records of 23.4 millimetres set in 1983.

Another 8.9 millimetres fell Tuesday, bringing the two-day total to 46 millimetres. Environment Canada has five millimetres of rain in the forecast for the city Thursday with a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, but the rainfall warning for the region has ended.

In Beaverlodge, 32.1 millimetres of rain fell Wednesday, for another unofficial record. The highest rainfall amount on record for July 1st is 3.2 millimetres in 2001.

Peace River saw even more of the wet stuff, with 41.5 millimetres recorded. Its previous Canada Day record was 25.2 millimetres in 1994.