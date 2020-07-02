Dr. John Rigby will be taking over as Vice-President, Academic and Research at Grande Prairie Regional College. Dr. Rigby has previously served as the Associate Provost, Institutional Planning and Assessment for the University of Saskatchewan for five years, and prior to accepting his post at GPRC, served as an Associate Professor in the Department of Management for the University.

“Since its inception, GPRC has been a dynamic forward-looking institution,” says Dr. Rigby. “I’m excited for this next chapter as the college transitions to degree-granting status and looks ahead to its next 50 years.”

Dr. Rigby brings 35 years of experience in post-secondary education to Alberta, having spent much of his career at the University of Manitoba and the University of Saskatchewan. He will begin his role at the college beginning August 4, 2020.

“Dr. Rigby brings a wealth of experience for our facility and staff as GPRC continues its path of becoming the centre of excellence for post-secondary education in northern Alberta,” says Robert Murray, GPRC President and CEO.

“I’m looking forward to meeting faculty, staff and students as well as members of the communities the college serves,” adds Dr. Rigby. “My sense is that there is a strong shared vision both within the college and withing the community of what GPRC is and what it can become.”

GPRC’s past Vice-President, Academic and Research Dr. Tim Heath left in February.