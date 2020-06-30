The City of Grande Prairie has postponed both the Canada Day reverse parade, as well as the planned fireworks display as extreme weather is expected to stick around the region for the next few days.

The festivities will now take place on July 4th. The parade will see residents drive down 100 Avenue between 1 and 4 p.m. to view a festively decorated downtown core and vintage vehicles, with the fireworks display happening at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday as well.

City officials are offering up their apologies for the inconvenience and wish to thank residents for their understanding.

According to Environment Canada, the City of Grande Prairie can expect rain in the forecast until at least Friday night.