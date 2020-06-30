More Albertans are now able to attend outdoor community events, as the gathering limit across the province is being raised from 100 to 200 people.

Outdoor festivals, performances, fireworks displays, rodeos, and sporting events have been approved to apply under the limit increase, though physical distancing precautions and AHS public health guidelines are still in place. Seated events still require appropriate space between families and cohorts.

Other outdoor events and spectator events not previously listed, such as wedding ceremonies and outdoor theatres are still restricted to a maximum of 100 people. Indoor events and gatherings also remain unchanged at a maximum of 50 people.

“We have now expanded the gathering limits for audience-type outdoor community events for those who wish to gather in person,” said Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health, during Tuesday’s COVID-19 update.

“We are making this shift based on several factors, including an analysis of how the virus is spreading in Alberta and the reduced risk of gatherings held outdoors. We believe of organizers and attendees take appropriate health measures, including distancing between households and cohorts, it is possible to conduct these events safely.”

A total of 41 new cases were reported across the province, Tuesday, recorded from a total of nearly 7,200 completed tests. 41 people remain in hospitals, nine of whom are in intensive care. More than 7,400 cases of COVID-19 across the province have since recovered from the virus.

There are no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the City of Grande Prairie today. Within the Peace Country, there remains one case in the City of Grande Prairie, one in Big Lakes County, one in the MD of Smoky River, and one in Clear Hills County.