The Grande Prairie Outdoor Pool will be reopening to the public four days ahead of the recently announced schedule of city-owned facilities.

Now set to open to the public on July 2nd, the pool will be open for bookings only, with no drop in public swimming sessions planned until a later date. The pool will be open Monday through Thursday from 2 to 6:30 p.m., in four group bookings of 45 minutes apiece, with a maximum of 20 people.

It will operate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in hour booking slots, with a maximum of 20 people per group.

The city says they will be also using enhanced health and safety measures as part of the phased re-opening, which will include: