COVID-19News Grande Prairie Outdoor Pool reopening Thursday SHARE ON: John Watson, staff Monday, Jun. 29th, 2020 The Grande Prairie Outdoor Pool (City of Grande Prairie) The Grande Prairie Outdoor Pool will be reopening to the public four days ahead of the recently announced schedule of city-owned facilities. Now set to open to the public on July 2nd, the pool will be open for bookings only, with no drop in public swimming sessions planned until a later date. The pool will be open Monday through Thursday from 2 to 6:30 p.m., in four group bookings of 45 minutes apiece, with a maximum of 20 people. It will operate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in hour booking slots, with a maximum of 20 people per group. The city says they will be also using enhanced health and safety measures as part of the phased re-opening, which will include: Daily screening for all staff prior to entering the venue Pre-screening of participants as part of the online booking process Glass barriers at entry to create a safe between staff and customers Re-routed access/egress in/out of facilities Handwash and sanitizing stations upon entering Monitored traffic flow with limited access to corridors No change room availability; visitors will receive a storage bin to place their belongings